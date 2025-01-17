Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday bring round 27 of the EFL Championship to an end when they lock horns at Elland Road on Sunday. Having secured a 2-0 victory in August’s reverse fixture, Daniel Farke’s men will head into the weekend looking to do the league double over the visitors for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Leeds United held their own to secure a 1-0 win over League Two side Harrogate Town in their FA Cup third-round clash last Saturday. Farke’s side now turn their focus to the Championship, where they are on an eight-game unbeaten run, picking up five wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers in November.

Leeds United have their sights on securing promotion to the Premier League as they currently lead the way at the top of the league table with 53 points from their 26 matches so far.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday were dumped out of the FA Cup last time out as they fell to a gruesome penalty-shootout loss against Coventry City after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The Owls now return to action in the Championship, where they are unbeaten in five of their most recent six matches, claiming three wins and two draws since December 14.

With 37 points from 26 matches, Sheffield Wednesday are currently 10th in the Champions standings, level on points with ninth-placed Bristol City.

Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 41 wins from the last 102 meetings between the sides, Leeds United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up 34 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 27 occasions.

Leeds United are unbeaten in 11 straight home matches across all competitions, claiming 10 wins and one draw since September’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

Sheffield have lost just one of their most recent five away matches in the Championship while picking up three wins and one draw since late November.

Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

While Sheffield will be looking to bounce back from their cup disappointment, they are in for a tough 90 minutes at Elland Road, where Leeds have been near impenetrable this season.

That said, we predict a one-sided affair this weekend, with Farke’s side claiming all three points.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine encounters)

