Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023

Leeds United entertain Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts recorded their first win of the league campaign last week. Goals from Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra helped them win 4-3 at Ipswich Town 4-3.

Leeds failed to continue this form in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday, though. They lost 9-8 defeat on penalties to Salford City after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Sheffield, meanwhile. have struggled to get going this term, losing all four league games. In their previous outing, they came close to securing a point, Barry Bannan scored an equaliser in the 76th minute against Cardiff City, but Ryan Wintle bagged the winner n injury time from the spot.

They too, suffered a defeat on penalties in the Carabao Cup, against Mansfield Town on Wednesday.

Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two central English rivals have squared off 99 times across competitions since 1920, with Leeds leading 39-34.

They last met in the 2019-20 Championship campaign, where Sheffield won 2-0 away.

Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Both teams have a couple of wins in the last four meetings at Leeds, with Leeds keeping clean sheets.

Leeds are unbeaten at home across competitions this season, winning once in three games.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have lost their two away games.

Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Leeds recorded their first win of the season last week. Despite a lengthy injury list, they have lost just once in four league games. They have drawn both of their home outings.

Sheffield, meanwhile, are winless and without a point after four games. Though they have scored three of their four goals away, they have conceded six of their nine goals in the travels, too.

Although both teams have one win apiece in their last four meetings, considering the poor form of Sheffield, expect Leeds to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Sheffield

Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luke Ayling to score or assist any time - Yes