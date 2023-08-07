Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2023

Leeds United kick off their 2023-24 EFL League Cup campaign when they welcome Shrewsbury Town to Elland Road on Wednesday.

Matthew Taylor’s side picked up a hard-fought victory over Cheltenham Town in the League One opener and will look to continue in the same vein.

Leeds United turned in a resilient team performance on Sunday when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in the Championship opener.

Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo scored first-half goals to put the Bluebirds two goals up, but Liam Cooper pulled one back four minutes into the second half before Crysencio Summerville restored parity in the 95th minute.

With that result, Leeds have now gone 10 straight competitive matches without a win, stretching back to a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on April 4.

Shrewsbury Town, on the other hand, kicked off the new League One campaign with a win as they edged out Cheltenham United 1-0 last Saturday.

Ryan Bowman grabbed the headlines at the New Meadow Stadium as he netted the only goal of the game to hand the hosts an opening-day victory.

Shrewsbury Town will now look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since winning six consecutive matches at the start of the year.

Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Leeds United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Shrewsbury Town have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Leeds have failed to win their last 10 competitive matches, losing seven and claiming three draws since April’s victory over Nottingham Forest.

Shrewsbury Town are winless in 11 consecutive away matches across all competitions, losing eight and picking up three draws since a 1-0 victory at Oxford United on February 4.

Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town Prediction

The last four meetings between Leeds and Shrewsbury Town have seen a combined 19 goals and we anticipate another nail-biting contest on Wednesday.

Shrewsbury’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Leeds will get the job done in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Shrewsbury Town

Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Leeds United’s last seven outings)