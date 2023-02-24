Leeds United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2023

Leeds United are set to play Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Leeds United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Sean Dyche's Everton in the league. A second-half goal from Irish right-back Seamus Coleman secured the win for Everton.

Southampton, on the other hand, beat Graham Potter's Chelsea 1-0 in the league. A goal from star midfielder James Ward-Prowse sealed the deal for Southampton.

Leeds United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Leeds United have won four games, lost four and drawn two.

Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno has scored 10 goals in 17 league starts for Leeds United this season.

Dutch attacker Crysencio Summerville has made five goal contributions in seven league starts for Leeds United.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse has scored six goals in the league for Southampton this season.

Scotland international Che Adams has managed six goal contributions in the league for Southampton.

Leeds United vs Southampton Prediction

Leeds United are 19th in the league table, with very few surprised to see the exit of Jesse Marsch as manager. Spaniard Javi Gracia, probably best known for his time at Watford, has a tough job on his hands, with Leeds United struggling to pick up points right now.

They are only two points behind 17th-placed Bournemouth, but their current performances have not inspired confidence. Leeds United have not shied from spending big money this season, but questions have been raised about the recruitment strategy, with the likes of Weston McKennie, Maximilian Wober and Brenden Aaronson arriving with big expectations.

Southampton, like Leeds United, were extremely active during the January transfer window. They too recently sacked Nathan Jones from the managerial position, and are a point behind Leeds United, and occupy the bottom of the league table.

Jones' time at Southampton saw more focus being placed on his press conferences and interesting comments rather than on the actual football. Interim manager Ruben Selles is hoping to become the permanent manager of the club, and more results like the Chelsea one will surely help his cause.

Two sides in a relegation battle face each other; Southampton to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Southampton

Leeds United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Leeds United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Southampton to score first- Yes

