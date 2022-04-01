Leeds United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United vs Southampton Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a crucial 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Southampton, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have endured a slump over the past month. The Saints were outplayed by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals and have a point to prove this weekend.

Leeds United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have an impressive record against Southampton and have won 47 out of 95 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 28 victories.

Leeds United have lost only one of their 13 Premier League games against Southampton at Elland Road, with their only defeat coming over 24 years ago.

Southampton could potentially complete a league double over Leeds United this weekend - their first since the 1981-82 season.

Leeds have won consecutive games in the Premier League with a winning goal in the 90th minute and have ended a dismal run that saw them lose seven out of eight league games.

After a run that included only two defeats in 13 Premier League games, Southampton have suffered defeat in two of their last three games.

Leeds United have lost seven of their 15 home games in the Premier League so far - only two games fewer than their worst-ever record for a single season in the competition.

Leeds United vs Southampton Prediction

Leeds United have shown improvement under Jesse Marsch but remain under the threat of relegation this season. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and will need to punch above their weight in the coming weeks.

Southampton have exceeded expectations over the course of the season but will need to arrest their recent slump. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Southampton

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Leeds United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Southampton to score first - Yes

Tip 4 - Armando Broja to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi