Leeds United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Leeds United will welcome Southampton to Elland Road in their final EFL Championship match of the 2023-24 campaign on Saturday.

This is a must-win match for the hosts if they are to secure direct promotion to the Premier League. They trail second-placed Ipswich Town by three points and if they fail to win this match, they will have to try their luck at promotion through the playoffs.

They met Queens Park Rangers in their previous league outing and fell to a 4-0 loss, failing to score for the third time in four games.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three consecutive losses. These losses ruled them out of contention from a direct qualification and they will have to go through the playoffs in hopes of returning to the Premier League. They lost 1-0 at home to Stoke City last week.

Leeds United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 99 times in all competitions thus far. Leeds have the upper hand in these meetings with a comfortable 48-29 lead in wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Leeds are winless in their last two home games and have failed to score in these games as well.

Southampton have just one win in their last four meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming at home in the reverse fixture in September.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors are winless in their last four away games in the Championship, suffering three losses and failing to score twice.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 85-80 in 45 league games. Leeds have the better defensive record, conceding 21 goals fewer (41).

Leeds United vs Southampton Prediction

The Whites have suffered three losses in their last five league games while failing to score in three games in that period. They have suffered just one loss at home in the Championship this term, failing to score in three of their 22 home games, and will look to bounce back with a win in this match.

Pascal Struijk and winger Daniel James are expected to be sidelined for the final match of the campaign while Glen Kamara was on the bench against QPR and should return to the starting XI.

The Saints have suffered three consecutive defeats, scoring just one goal while conceding eight times. They have lost four of their last six away games across all competitions, failing to score three times in that period. Russel Martin might look to rest his key players in this match in favor of the playoffs.

Considering the recent struggles of the two sides, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Southampton

Leeds United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Crysencio Summerville to score or assist any time - Yes