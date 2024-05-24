Leeds United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship Promotion Play-offs 

Leeds United and Southampton lock horns at the Wembley on Sunday (May 26) in the final of the EFL Championship promotion playoffs. The winner will play in the Premier League next season.

Interestingly, both sides were relegated from the top-flight last season, with Leeds finishing 19th and Southampton rock-bottom. The third relegated side, Leicester City, have already sealed their return to the top division by winning the Championship.

Only one of them can join the Foxes in the Premier League next season as Leeds and Southampton go all out at each other. In the league season, the two sides were separated by just three points, with Leeds in third with 90 points from 46 games, while the Saints finished fourth with 87.

That saw both teams reach the playoffs, with the Peacocks taking on Norwich City and Southampton facing West Brom. Both teams drew the first leg goalless away from home, before Leeds crushed the Canaries 4-0 at home, while the Saints prevailed 3-1.

Leeds United vs Southampton Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 100 clashes between the two sides, with Leeds winning nearly 50% of those (48), and losing on 30 occasions.

However, this season, the Saints beat the Peacocks home (3-1) and away (2-1). They haven't won three in a row over Leeds since a run of three consecutive wins in the fixture between March 2010 and March 2012.

Leeds United Form Guide In The Championship: W-D-L-L-W

Southampton Form Guide In The Championship: W-D-W-L-L

Leeds United vs Southampton Team News

Leeds United

Pascal Struijk has been ruled out as he continues his recovery from a groin surgery. But on the bright side, Patrick Bamford could return to the squad after missing the playoff semifinal, and so could Sam Byram.

Injured: Pascal Struijk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Southampton

The Saints custodian Gavin Bazunu has an Achilles injury sustained in April and won't make it for the final, just as Stuart Armstrong, who succumbed to a serious injury towards the fag end of their campaign.

Ross Stewart and Che Adams, meanwhile. are facing a race against time to be fit for the playoff final.

Injured: Gavin Bazunu, Stuart Armstrong

Doubtful: Ross Stewart, Che Adams

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Southampton Predicted XIs

Leeds United (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Andre Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Junior Firpo; Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara; Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville; Joel Piroe

Southampton (4-3-3): Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens; Will Smallbone, Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo; David Brooks, Adam Armstrong, Ryan Fraser

Leeds United vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton will be confident of their chances after beating Leeds in both league encounters this season. However, the Peacocks demonstrated their potential with a 4-0 drubbing of Norwich in their last playoff clash, which has also boosted their confidence.

It will be close, but expect the Whites to prevail and book their return to the Premier League.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Southampton