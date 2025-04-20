Leeds United vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Leeds United host Stoke City in the 44th round of games in the Championship on Monday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.
Daniel Farke's Leeds are coming off a slender 1-0 win at Oxford United on Friday. Manor Solomon bagged the game's only goal 12 minutes before half-time as the Whites remain atop the points table.
They have 91 points from 43 games, winning 26, ahead of second-placed Burnley on goal difference, as they seek a Premier League return.
Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Stoke are fresh off a 2-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday in their previous outing. Million Manhoef and Ben Wilmot scored either side of the break to give the Potters all three points.
With their fifth straight unbeaten league outing, winning three - including the last two - the Potters are up to 16th in the standings, with 50 points from 43 games, winning 12.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Leeds-Stoke Championship match at Elland Road:
Leeds United vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 98 meetings across competitions, Leeds lead Stoke 49-31, including a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture - in their last clash - in December.
- Each side have won four times in their last eight clashes across competitions, with all but one of these clashes coming in the Championship.
- Leeds are unbeaten in five home games - all in the Championship - winning three.
- Stoke have won once in their last six road outings - all in the Championship - losing four.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leeds: W-W-W-D-D; Stoke: W-W-D-D-W
Leeds United vs Stoke City prediction
The two sides have had markedly different campaigns. While Leeds are on the cusp of automatic Premier League qualification, Stoke are languishing at the wrong end of the points table.
In terms of head-to-head, the Whites enjoy a significant advantage, winning four of their last five league clashes, losing one, keeping four clean sheets. Stoke have won just twice in 29 league visits to Elland Road, losing 20.
Leeds have scored a league-high 83 goals - 20 more than anybody else - with their 29 conceded goals bettered only by Burnley (14). Expect them to continue their rousing form with a convincing win - which coupled with a Burnley win (over Sheffield United) - will seal their Premier League promotion, along with the Clarets'.
Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 Stoke City
Leeds United vs Stoke City betting tips
Tip-1: Leeds to win
Tip-2: Leeds to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in three of their last four meetings with Stoke.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)