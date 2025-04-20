Leeds United vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Leeds United host Stoke City in the 44th round of games in the Championship on Monday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Ad

Daniel Farke's Leeds are coming off a slender 1-0 win at Oxford United on Friday. Manor Solomon bagged the game's only goal 12 minutes before half-time as the Whites remain atop the points table.

They have 91 points from 43 games, winning 26, ahead of second-placed Burnley on goal difference, as they seek a Premier League return.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Stoke are fresh off a 2-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday in their previous outing. Million Manhoef and Ben Wilmot scored either side of the break to give the Potters all three points.

Ad

Trending

With their fifth straight unbeaten league outing, winning three - including the last two - the Potters are up to 16th in the standings, with 50 points from 43 games, winning 12.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Leeds-Stoke Championship match at Elland Road:

Leeds United vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 98 meetings across competitions, Leeds lead Stoke 49-31, including a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture - in their last clash - in December.

Each side have won four times in their last eight clashes across competitions, with all but one of these clashes coming in the Championship.

Leeds are unbeaten in five home games - all in the Championship - winning three.

Stoke have won once in their last six road outings - all in the Championship - losing four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leeds: W-W-W-D-D; Stoke: W-W-D-D-W

Ad

Leeds United vs Stoke City prediction

The two sides have had markedly different campaigns. While Leeds are on the cusp of automatic Premier League qualification, Stoke are languishing at the wrong end of the points table.

In terms of head-to-head, the Whites enjoy a significant advantage, winning four of their last five league clashes, losing one, keeping four clean sheets. Stoke have won just twice in 29 league visits to Elland Road, losing 20.

Ad

Leeds have scored a league-high 83 goals - 20 more than anybody else - with their 29 conceded goals bettered only by Burnley (14). Expect them to continue their rousing form with a convincing win - which coupled with a Burnley win (over Sheffield United) - will seal their Premier League promotion, along with the Clarets'.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 Stoke City

Leeds United vs Stoke City betting tips

Tip-1: Leeds to win

Ad

Tip-2: Leeds to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in three of their last four meetings with Stoke.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More