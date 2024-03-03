Leeds United vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

Leeds United will entertain Stoke City at Elland Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts dropped points last week for the first time in the league this year, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town. Patrick Bamford scored the equalizer in the 67th minute after Michał Helik had given Huddersfield the lead late in the first half.

Huddersfield captain Jonathan Hogg was booked twice in the first half and was sent off in added time, so the Terriers had to play the second half with 10 men. Leeds were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage and failed to register a winning goal after Bamford's equalizer.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two back-to-back losses on Saturday, as goals from Bae Jun-ho and Lewis Baker helped them register a 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough.

Leeds dropped to third place in the league table following their draw against Huddersfield, as Ipswich Town won 2-0 away at Plymouth Argyle and moved to second place, reducing the gap between them and league leaders Leicester City to three points.

Leeds United vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 96 times in all competitions since 1920. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 47-31 lead in wins and 18 games ending in draws.

The last eight meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a 5-3 lead in wins. Stoke City recorded a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Leeds United have enjoyed an unbeaten record at home in the Championship this season, recording 13 wins in their last 14 games.

The visitors have suffered consecutive losses in their last three away games in the Championship. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their four away games in 2024.

Leeds United vs Stoke City Prediction

After recording six consecutive wins in February, the Whites have seen a drop in form recently and have gone winless in their last two games. Interestingly, their loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup and their draw against Huddersfield on Saturday both came in away games.

They are unbeaten in their last 25 home games in the Championship and will look to build on that form. With no team news update, Daniel Farke is likely to stick with the same starting XI from their draw against Huddersfield.

The Potters recorded a 2-0 win last week, keeping their second clean sheet in four games. They have just one win in their last five away games in the Championship, suffering three consecutive losses. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in these games. They have just one win in their last 12 away meetings against Leeds and might struggle here.

Enda Stevens is back in training and faces a race against time before the trip to Elland Road. Luke McNally and Junior Tchamadeu are unavailable due to injury, alongside Jordan Thompson, who will serve his second and final suspension in this match.

Considering Leeds' impressive home record in the Championship and unbeaten record in the league in 2024, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Stoke City

Leeds United vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Georginio Rutter to score or assist any time - Yes

