Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

Leeds United will get their final shot at surviving relegation as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Three losses and two draws in their last five Premier League matches have caused Leeds United to plummet right into the centre of the drop zone. They sit 19th in the table with 31 points from 37 matches. Leicester City are 18th but are only above Leeds on goal difference.

Everton are the only other side in danger and they have 33 points. Anything could happen on the final day but two of these three teams will have failed to maintain their status as a Premier League side by the end of it.

Leeds United cannot settle for anything less than a win and will need both the Foxes and the Toffees to lose in order to stay up.

Meanwhile, the season couldn't end sooner for Tottenham Hotspur. After a promising start to the campaign, they have now been reduced to playing for a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

Caretaker manager Ryan Mason would like to take over as full-time manager but, having lost three of their last four Premier League games, he has built a rather flimsy case for himself in that regard.

Aston Villa will need to drop points and Spurs must win to go above them and qualify for the Conference League. As such, both Leeds and Tottenham have something to play for on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Out of their last 10 matches against Tottenham in the Premier League, Leeds have been defeated in eight, while they have drawn one and won one.

In the last five top-flight encounters between Leeds and Spurs, Tottenham emerged victorious in four matches, with their lone loss occurring at Elland Road in May 2021 when Ryan Mason was in charge.

The last time Leeds United prevented Tottenham from scoring was during their 1-0 triumph at Elland Road in February 2000 in the Premier League.

If Leeds United fail to beat Tottenham Hotspur, they will be relegated to the Championship. This will be their seventh top-flight relegation.

Tottenham have lost the last league game of a campaign in just one of the last 12 seasons.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

You never know what you're going to get with either Tottenham Hotspur or Leeds United on any given day. Leeds have more to play for and Elland Road will be buzzing on Sunday.

Tottenham have plenty of firepower but they might just stop short of putting the brakes on a fully-charged Leeds side.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Leeds United

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes