Leeds United vs Tottenham Prediction and Betting Tips | 26 February 2022

Leeds United host Tottenham at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides being in disappointing form of late.

Leeds are currently 15th in the table, three points above the relegation zone. Marcelo Bielsa's side have failed to win any of their previous five matches. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Spurs on Saturday.

Tottenham have struggled recently, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. Antonio Conte's side are currently 8th in the league, seven points off the top 4. They will be heading into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Burnley last time out and will look to bounce back with a win against Leeds on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last four meetings against each other.

Tottenham came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Second half goals from Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon were enough to secure all three points after Daniel James put Leeds in front in the first-half.

Leeds United have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 2.2 goals per game so far this season.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have been one of the better attacking sides in the league, having created the 5th highest number of big chances (45). However, Conte's side are also 5th in big chances missed (34).

Leeds United vs Tottenham Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Leeds still have a host of injuries to deal with. Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are both doubts for the game. Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Leo Hjelde are all still out injured.

Spurs came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Burnley last time out. Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are both still unavailable due to injury.

Despite both teams being in similar form, Tottenham should have enough quality to get past a poor Leeds side. We predict a tight game, with Spurs coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham

