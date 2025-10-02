Leeds United vs Tottenham Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4 2025

Leeds United face off with Tottenham in a Premier League match at Elland Road this Saturday.
Leeds are currently in 12th place after a solid start for a newly-promoted side. Tottenham, meanwhile, are in 4th and could move up to 2nd - for a few hours at least - with a win.
So who will come out on top in Yorkshire this weekend?
Leeds United vs Tottenham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tottenham's recent record against Leeds, particularly away, is a strong one. They have beaten Leeds in five of their last six encounters, and have won their last two visits to Elland Road, scoring eight goals while only conceding one.
- Both of these sides drew their last Premier League match, Leeds drawing with Bournemouth and Tottenham drawing with Wolves. However, while Leeds conceded an injury-time equaliser against the Cherries, it was Tottenham who stole a poitn from Wolves thanks to a 94th minute goal from Joao Palhinha.
- Tottenham will come into this match on a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions after securing another last-gasp draw on Tuesday. This time, they relied on a bizarre own goal to steal a 2-2 draw with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in Champions League action.
- Leeds have not lost a league game at Elland Road since September 2024, when they were edged out by Burnley. This unbeaten run encompasses a total of 23 league matches.
- Tottenham's record in the final match before international breaks has been patchy in recent years to say the least. After beating Luton to head into the October 2023 break, they have lost their last six matches leading into international breaks.
Leeds United vs Tottenham Prediction
On paper at least, a lot is pointing to a win for Leeds in this game. They are unbeaten in league matches at Elland Road for over a year, have looked good going forward in recent games, and Tottenham's record in games before international breaks is appalling.
However, it is worth noting that Leeds - particularly at home - are likely to attack Tottenham, and Spurs' best performances this season have come against teams who have taken the game to them.
Given Tottenham's strong defence - they have only conceded four league goals - if they can avoid conceding early, then it could be a good day for them.
It's a close one to call, but the prediction is an away win.
Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham
Leeds United vs Tottenham Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.
Tip 2: Leeds to score first - Yes (Tottenham have conceded the first goal in three of their last four games).
Tip 3: Tottenham to score in the second half - Yes (Five of Tottenham's last six league goals have all come in the second half of matches).