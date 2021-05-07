Leeds United vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leeds United host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday as Spurs look to potentially end the weekend in the top five.

Ryan Mason's side are currently sixth in the league, two points behind West Ham in fifth. Spurs have been in terrible form of late, having only won three of their last nine games across all competitions.

Mason will hope his side can make a late push for the top four, as they are only five points off Chelsea, who are currently fourth in the league.

For Leeds United, the surprise loss against Brighton last week ended their impressive six-game unbeaten streak in the league. Marcelo Bielsa's side are currently 11th in the table, with a win on Saturday potentially taking them into ninth in the league.

Both sides have plenty of quality in attack and that is sure to make for an exciting matchup.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Head-to-Head

Not counting this season, it has been almost two decades since the two sides last met in the Premier League.

Spurs beat Leeds 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Leeds United Form Guide: W-W-D-D-L

Tottenham Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Leeds United vs Tottenham Team News

Kalvin Phillips would be a huge miss for Leeds United

Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa will be sweating on the fitness of Kalvin Phillips after the midfielder picked up a knee injury earlier this month against Brighton. Helder Costa has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a back injury late last month.

Brazilian winger Raphinia could be available for selection after missing the last three games due to injury. Meanwhile, Liam Cooper will return to the squad following his one-match suspension.

Injured: Helder Costa

Doubtful: Kalvin Phillips, Raphinia

Suspended: None

Tottenham

Tottenham will be without Ben Davies for the game on Saturday as the defender continues his recovery from a calf injury he picked up in March.

Apart from that, Ryan Mason will have a full-strength team to choose from.

Injured: Ben Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Tottenham Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling; Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas; Patrick Bamford

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale; Harry Kane

Leeds United vs Tottenham Prediction

Both teams will be looking to win this game, but Tottenham's attack should be too much for Leeds to handle.

We predict Spurs will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham