Leeds United vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Leeds United will host Villarreal at Elland Road on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The hosts continue their preparation for the upcoming season and will look to put up a good performance in their penultimate preseason run-out.

Ad

Leeds opened their preseason tour with a goalless draw against Manchester United two weeks ago before beating German sides SC Verl and Paderborn in more recent outings. The Peacocks were fantastic last season, going on a 10-game unbeaten streak to end the campaign top of the EFL Championship table and gain automatic promotion, but will go about their preparation for next season fully aware of the added difficulty of the Premier League.

Ad

Trending

Villarreal also finished last season in top form, winning each of their final six games to book their spot in next season's Champions League campaign. The Spanish side have not been as impressive in their pre-season campaign, recording draws against St. Gallen and Basel and a 1-0 loss to Sporting CP in their opening three games, but will be optimistic of putting up a good showing when they take the trip to England this weekend.

Ad

Following Saturday's game, both sides will continue in friendly action, with the Whites set to take on Milan while the Yellow Submarine will play Arsenal.

Leeds United vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only ever met once, in a preseason friendly in August 2021. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Leeds had the best offensive and second-best defensive record in the English second tier last season, with 95 goals scored and only 30 conceded in 38 games played.

Villarreal finished the last La Liga season with the third-best offensive record in the Spanish top division, having scored 71 goals in just 38 games.

El Submarino Amarillo are without a clean sheet in their last five outings.

Ad

Leeds United vs Villarreal Prediction

Both sides are very closely matched going into the weekend and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. The Whites will receive a slight boost from their home advantage, but will need to be at their best to get a win.

Villarreal will capitalize on being more match fit than the hosts, having played considerably more games in recent weeks, but will be satisfied to get a draw.

Ad

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Villarreal

Leeds United vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Four of the visitors' last five games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More