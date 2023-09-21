Leeds United and Watford battle for three points in an EFL Chamionship matchday eight fixture on Saturday (September 23).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Hull City in midweek. Watford, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with West Brom. All four goals came in the first half. Tom Ince and Matheus Martins found the back of the net for the Hornets, while John Swift and Jed Wallace scored for the Baggies.

The draw saw the Hertfordshire outfit drop to 14th in the points table, having garnered nine points from seven games. Leeds, meanwhile, are ninth with 10 points after seven outings.

Leeds United vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 27 times, with Watford leading 11-10.

Their most recent meeting in April 2022 saw Leeds win 3-0 away n the Premier League.

Watford have won just one of their 12 away league games this year, losing six, and failing to score in each defeat.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke has lost all five games against Watford.

Leeds have won just one of their last six home meetings with Watford.

Watford have won their last three Championship meetings with Leeds, scoring at least thrice in each game.

Leeds United vs Watford Prediction

Leeds have improved in recent weeks after a poor start on their return to the Championship. The Whites are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, drawing thrice.

Watford, meanwhile, have fallen down the standings, managing just one win since their emphatic opening-day win. Valerien Ismael's side opened their campaign with a 4-0 victory over QPR, but that proved to be a false dawn.

Leeds have been the draw specialists in the league (four), so expect the trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Leeds 1-1 Watford

Leeds United vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals