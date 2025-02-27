Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

Leeds United will welcome West Bromwich Albion to Elland Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Leeds are at the top of the standings and have a 24-point lead over fifth-placed West Brom.

Ad

The hosts extended their winning streak in the league to five games earlier this week, with a 3-1 away triumph over Sheffield United. Illan Meslier's own goal gave Sheffield the lead in the 14th minute and late goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka, and Joël Piroe helped them register a comeback win.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week with a 2-0 home win over Oxford United. Alex Mowatt broke the deadlock in the 11th minute and John Swift doubled their lead in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 93 times across all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 38-34 lead in wins and 21 games ending in draws.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Leeds. The reverse fixture in August ended in a goalless draw.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Leeds United have won 13 of their last 14 league games at home and have kept 10 clean sheets in that period.

West Bromwich Albion have registered four wins in 11 games across all competitions in 2025, with all wins registered at home.

The hosts are unbeaten in the Championship since November.

West Brom have won just one of their last 15 away games, with that win registered in November.

Leeds have the best attacking record in the Championship this season, scoring 71 goals, 27 more than the visitors.

Ad

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The Whites are on a 16-game unbeaten streak in the Championship and will look to continue that form here. They have won their last four home games, scoring 14 goals while conceding just once, and are strong favorites.

Ethan Ampadu faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he is set to undergo knee surgery. Patrick Bamford and Max Wöber will also miss this match with injuries.

Ad

The Baggies have won three of their last six league outings, with all registered at home. They are winless in their last nine Championship away games, scoring one goal apiece in seven games in that period. They have lost three of their last four away meetings against Leeds, failing to score in two.

Jed Wallace is nursing a calf injury while Josh Maja will also miss this match with a leg injury. Semi Ajayi picked up a thigh injury last week against Oxford and is expected to be rested here. Kyle Bartley is back from a suspension and should return to the starting XI.

Ad

Leeds head into the match in great form and, considering their home record this season, the league leaders are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback