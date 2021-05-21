Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

In their final Premier League game of the season, Leeds United aim to make it four wins on the trot when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Elland Road on Sunday.

The relegated visitors are currently on a three-game losing streak and will be desperate to end this dire run.

Leeds United continued their impressive run of results last time out when they claimed a 2-0 win over Southampton.

In an end-to-end affair, second-half goals from Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts were enough to condemn the Saints to their 18th league defeat.

The result confirmed Leeds’ top-half finish in the Premier League, 12 months after Marcelo Bielsa’s men gained promotion from the Championship.

Leeds United are seated in 10th place in the league table, four points ahead of Aston Villa and two behind ninth-placed Arsenal.

🎙️ Marcelo: "Two excellent professionals, great teammates, footballers who have been very influential and decisive." pic.twitter.com/3o09B8WVVz — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion fell to another defeat when they lost 3-1 to West Ham United last time out.

Matheus Pereira continued his stellar campaign by opening the scoring. But goals from Tomas Soucek, Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio helped the Hammers turn the game on its head.

The Baggies have now suffered three straight losses and failed to win in their last six outings. With 26 points from 37 games, West Bromwich Albion are second-bottom in the log, two points behind relegated Fulham.

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head

With 37 wins from their 109 encounters, Leeds United have been the slightly superior side in this fixture. The visitors have won just four games less, while 19 matches have ended all square.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Baggies. Their last encounter ended in an emphatic 5-0 victory for the Whites back in December’s reverse fixture.

Leeds United Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa will be unable to call up the services of Helder Costa and Adam Forshaw, who have been ruled out with back and hip injuries. Robin Koch remains doubtful for the game as he recovers from a hip problem.

Injured: Helder Costa, Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: Robin Koch

Suspended: None

😢 #LUFC can confirm two more of our promotion heroes, Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez, will sadly leave at the end of the season — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 21, 2021

West Bromwich Albion

Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic will be unable to take part in the game as they are sidelined by injuries.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Philips; Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas; Patrick Bamford

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI (3-5-2): Sam Johnstone; Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea; Darnell Furlong, Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Gallagher, Conor Townsend; Matheus Pereira, Mbaye Diagne

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Leeds United have enjoyed a brilliant run of results at the tail end of the season. They have racked up three straight wins and secured a top-10 finish.

We predict they will build on their fine form and claim all three points against the struggling Baggies.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 West Bromwich Albion