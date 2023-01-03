Leeds United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4, 2023 

Leeds United will host West Ham United at Ellan Road on Wednesday (January 4) in the Premier League.

The hosts enjoyed a positive start to their season but have lost their way to find themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Leeds, however, picked up a valuable point against high-flying Newcastle United in their last game. The held the profligate Magpies to a goalless draw at St. James' Park on New Year's Eve. Leeds are 14th in the standings with 16 points.

West Ham, meanwhile, have had a near-abysmal league campaign despite their exploits on the continental stage. They lost 2-0 to Brentford in their last outing. While it's believed that David Moyes' job is safe at the moment, time is quickly running out as the Hammers find themselves just outside the drop zone.

Leeds United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 110th meeting between Leeds and West Ham. The hosts lead 49-31, while three games have been drawn.

The hosts won 3-2 in the last meeting between, snapping a six-game winless streak.

Leeds are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

West Ham have picked up just four points on the road in the league this season. Only Nottingham Forest (2) have picked up fewer.

The Whites have scored 23 league goals this season, the second-highest of all teams in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The Hammers have scored four away league goals this season, the second-fewest in the English top flight.

Leeds United vs West Ham United Prediction

Leeds are without a win in their last four competitive outings and have won just two of their last 13 league games. They have lost three of their last four away league games and could struggle here.

West Ham, meanwhile, have lost their last five league games on the bounce and failed to score in three of those games. They're without a win in their last six away games in the competition and might settle for a point.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 West Ham United

Leeds United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - West Ham to concede first: Yes (The away team have conceded the first goal in six of their last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes