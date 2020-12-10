Leeds United vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Friday night. Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses suffered last weekend to top-six opposition.

West Ham should have been out of sight by the time Manchester United began their comeback with a wonder goal from Paul Pogba. Eventually, the Red Devils overpowered the Hammers in the final quarter of the game to win 3-1 at the London Stadium.

Leeds also took an early lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Kalvin Phillips setting up an excellent goal from Patrick Bamford. However, Chelsea came back to win that game 3-1 as well.

Only three points separate Leeds United and West Ham United in the Premier League table at the moment, but that has constituted a difference of six places.

Wrap up warm out there 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Otl5FnrERw — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 7, 2020

Leeds United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Leeds United have won 49 of the previous 105 clashes against West Ham United, losing only 27 times. A total of 29 games between these two teams have ended in draws before this match.

Leeds United form guide: L-W-D-L-L

West Ham United form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Leeds United vs West Ham United Team News

Robin Koch picked up an injury in the loss to Chelsea that is expected to keep him out until after the turn of the year. Diego Llorente will also miss this game, after he picked up an injury during the week.

Reporter: Are you going to keep West Ham guessing?



Marcelo: No, here's my Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/xoCGD4JvyU — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 9, 2020

Bielsa named his starting XI during Wednesday's press conference, where he mentioned that Luke Ayling would play as a centre-back, with Rodrigo coming into the side as well.

Injuries: Robin Koch, Diego Llorente

Suspensions: None

For West Ham, the only concern at the moment is over the availability of Michail Antonio. He missed last week's game against Manchester United with a hamstring injury.

Injuries: Michail Antonio

Suspensions: None

Leeds United vs West Ham United Probable XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ilian Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Matueusz Klich, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

West Ham United predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Fabianski; Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals

Leeds United vs West Ham United Prediction

With Leeds missing Koch, Bielsa will be a bit concerned about their defence, especially with the threat posed by the likes of Fornals and Bowen. But with the likes of Rodrigo and Bamford, Leeds have enough of a threat of their own.

We are predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 West Ham United