Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers finished in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Farense last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Leeds United, on the other hand, secured a 17th-place finish in the league table last season and have managed to extend their stay in the top flight. The hosts thrashed Cagliari by a 6-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good record against Leeds United and have won 43 out of the 101 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 35 victories.

Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face each other in the first league match of the season for only the second time, with the only other game in 2012 ending in a 1-0 victory for Leeds United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last four league games away from home against Leeds United, with their previous league defeat at Elland Road coming in 2016.

Leeds United score 90th-minute goals in both their matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers last season and managed four points from their two games against Wolves.

Leeds United have lost their opening game of the Premier League season in each of their last two campaigns since returning to the English top flight.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost their first league game of the season in only one of their last six season.

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Leeds United have been impressive under Jesse Marsch so far and will need to make amends for their poor finish last season. The hosts narrowly escaped relegation this year and will need to make the most of their revamped squad.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have flattered to deceive this year and have plenty of work to do this season. Leeds United are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo Jesus to score - Yes

