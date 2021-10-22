Leeds United vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2021

Leeds United host Wolves at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Leeds United have struggled this season. Marcelo Bielsa's side have only won one game this season and are currently 17th in the league. They will look to kickstart their season with a win against Wolves on Saturday.

Wolves, on the other hand, have bounced back from a poor start to the season and are now 10th in the league. Bruno Lage's side have won four of their last five league games and will be going into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Aston Villa last time out. They will hope to continue their winning streak with a victory against Leeds United on Saturday.

Both teams will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make Saturday's game an exciting matchup.

Leeds United vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves have dominated the recent head to head record between the two sides, having won seven of their last 10 meetings, with Leeds United winning the other three. Wolves have also won their last five fixtures on the trot against Leeds.

Wolves have only conceded once in their last five meetings against Leeds United and have scored 10 goals across those fixtures.

Wolves are fourth in Big Chances Created across the Premier League, but are also second in Big Chances Missed. Leeds United, on the other hand, are 18th in Big Chances Created this season.

Leeds United have only scored two goals in their last five Premier League fixtures.

Leeds United vs Wolves Prediction

Both sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should come to the fore during Saturday's fixture. Wolves will take an almost full-strength side into the game, with Francisco Tirincao being the only notable absentee.

Meanwhile, Leeds United will be without a host of important players, as Kalvin Phillips and Junior Firpo are doubtful for the game, while Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are out due to injury.

Wolves have been irresistible of late and should have no trouble getting past a rather poor Leeds United side.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-3 Wolves

Leeds United vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Leeds United have been horrible going forward this season, having scored only seven league goals this campaign. With Patrick Bamford out for the game, it's unlikely that Marcelo Bielsa's side will get on the scoresheet against Wolves).

Tip 3 - Wolves to score at least two goals - YES (Wolves have scored two or more goals in five of their last eight games across all competitions and should have no problem doing so against a poor Leeds United side).

