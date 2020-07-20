Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as Javier Aguirre’s men fail to beat relegation | La Liga 2019-20

After mathematically securing the La Liga title in their previous game against Villareal, Real Madrid on Sunday faced a Leganes side who were doing everything they could to stay out of relegation.

Not keeping much of the team that beat Villarreal, Zinedine Zidane made a total of seven changes to the starting lineup squad. Gareth Bale was notably left out of the matchday squad once again as the Welshman remains at odds with his manager.

The match started in earnest, with Los Blancos holding possession easily and pushing Leganes deep into their half. Soon enough, the visitors scored their first goal of the game thanks to a brilliant header from captain Sergio Ramos. An in-swinging cross from Isco was all the Spaniard needed to get into position and direct a downward header into the corner of the goal.

Leganes, unwilling to back down, found opportunities to thrust into Real Madrid's half down the left flank. Their hard work finally paid off on the cusp of half time as Bryan Gil powered a low strike beyond Areola's reach and into the bottom of the goal. Credit will go to left-back Jonathan Silva who marauded down the left and clipped the dangerously whipped cross that found Gil.

Only minutes into the second half, Marco Asensio drove Los Blancos into the lead again with a low effort into the bottom right corner. Another brilliant play by Isco saw a threaded pass weave between the Leganes defence to find a darting Asensio who tucked it right in.

With less than 15 minutes to spare, Roger Assale's accurate effort at goal put Leganes at par with Real Madrid on the scoreboard once more. Jonathan Silva yet again showed his brilliance with a well-timed whipped cross that Assale latched on to and buried in the back of the net.

More chances were found on either side but nothing was to come of them as the game ended with an unexpected draw. Despite throwing their best at Real Madrid, Leganes were relegated following their draw and will have to continue the next season in the Spanish second tier.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Real Madrid player ratings from the La Liga encounter.

Advertisement

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Alphonse Areola - 7/10

Despite conceding 2 goals, Real Madrid's Areola did a good job stopping Leganes from scoring more

While Alphonse Areola did concede two goals, his hard work in protecting the Real Madrid goal shouldn't go unnoticed. Making 5 saves, the Frenchman remained aware of his positioning through most of the match and kept a rampant Leganes side from scoring more goals. He punched away the ball, claimed it a number of times and remained in control between the sticks.

Lucas Vasquez - 6/10

Lucas Vasquez made a notable effort in defending but Leganes were able to consistently attack from his flank to eventually produce two goals. The 29-year-old did some good work in attack, where his long throw gave Real Madrid a chance, while he also got a shot at goal himself.

Eder Militao - 6/10

While there were sparks of defensive brilliance from Eder Militao, he did make errors in defence and was dispossessed once early in the game. Notably, the 22-year-old made six clearances, simplifying his defensive work and removing danger where necessary. However, he misjudged his heading at times, one of which led to Assale's goal.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Sergio Ramos continued his great form in La Liga as he headed home his 11th goal of the season. While he didn't have enough time in the game after getting subbed off at half time, his early goal set the tone for Real Madrid. He was just as capable in defence as he dominated and headed out dangerous chances.

11 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has scored 11 goals in @LaLigaEN 2019/20, the most by a defender in a single season in the 21st century (Mariano Pernía, 10 for Getafe in 2005/06). Captain. pic.twitter.com/POhxClToF2 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 19, 2020

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

Ferland Mendy was consistent both in defence and attack. He showcased his pace and agility while running forward to provide width for his team. He also tracked back successfully and kept Real Madrid's defensive shape. Notably, the 25-year-old Frenchman caused a lot of problems for Leganes' defenders and even drew two fouls.

Casemiro - 5/10

While he was at the heart of Real Madrid's midfield, Casemiro didn't get much done. The Brazil international made only 48 passes and ended up getting substituted for Toni Kroos. His play was lacking overall and while he did get some passes accurate, he was notably the worst passer in the entire starting lineup, excluding Areola.

Isco - 9/10

To say that Isco ran the show would be an understatement. Clearly the roaming playmaker, he was available to receive passes, give out passes, dictate the tempo of attacks and find attacking opportunities in visionary fashion. His two brilliant assists are evidence of his optimal performance and field awareness, and he hardly put a foot wrong throughout the game.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

While he teed up with his teammates and left most of the heavy lifting to Isco, Federico Valverde played well to recycle possession and maintain Real Madrid's pressure on Leganes. Early in the game, he notably took a powerful 30-yard shot that saw Leganes keeper Cuellar dive wide to tip the ball away.

Marco Asensio - 8/10

Marco Asensio had only two chances at goal and deservedly finished one with much aplomb. The 24-year-old Spaniard showed a lot of awareness to remain on-side and pick up Isco's threaded through-pass. He also showed his clinical edge as he put Real Madrid ahead early in the second half.

Karim Benzema - 6/10

Karim Benzema failed to score for Real Madrid against Leganes

While his top form in recent weeks waned in this game, Karim Benzema remained ever-present in Real Madrid's attacking plays till his 60th-minute substitution for Luka Jovic. The 32-year-old was, however, held down most of the time and was unable to get more than one shot at goal.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

While he didn't have any attempts at goal himself, Vinicius Junior's pace and youthful exuberance got the best of an older Leganes side, who seemed unable to dispossess him. A couple of his notable plays each found Ibrahim Diaz and Valverde, both of whom were unable to score.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

Toni Kroos put in a decent enough performance for Real Madrid

While he did come on with thirty minutes to spare, Toni Kroos did nothing noteworthy. However, the star midfield maestro did see a good amount of the ball and kept his passes simple and accurate most of the time.

Luka Jovic - 5/10

Coming in with 30 minutes to spare, Luka Jovic was unable to do much with only 9 touches of the ball.

Nacho - 6/10

Nacho came on for Sergio Ramos at the half-time break and continued where the captain stopped. While he had a good game overall, the versatile defender will take some blame for allowing Assanle to get past him to score Leganes' second goal.

Brahim Diaz - 7/10

Although Brahim Diaz came in along with Jovic and Kroos, his pace, vibrance and work-rate was unparalleled and troubled the Leganes defence to no end. He took his chances at goal, intercepted a late Leganes chance and even got himself booked.