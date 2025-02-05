Leganes 2-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as Gonzalo Garcia spares Madrid blushes in closely contested quarterfinal win

Real Madrid nearly squandered a two-goal lead against Leganes and needed the help of supersub Gonzalo Garcia to steal a late win on Wednesday. The victory sees Los Blancos through to the semifinal of the competition alongside their crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 18th minute after Rodrygo set up veteran midfielder Luka Modric to finish. Los Blancos were two goals clear just seven minutes later when Endrick capitalized off a heavy Brahim Diaz touch to double the lead.

The visitors went on to play with their food and gave Leganes a route back into the game after Jacobo Ramon fouled Renato Tapia on the box. Juan Cruz converted the resulting penalty to see the sides head into the break with a goal between them. The 24-year-old returned after the break and drew the sides level in the 59th minute after Darko Brasanac found him after some fine interplay.

Real Madrid stole the show at the death, with young Gonzalo Garcia heading home from a delicious Brahim Diaz cross to win it in the third minute of extra time.

Real Madrid player ratings

Andriy Lunin - 6.5/10

The Ukrainian goalkeeper had a mixed game between the sticks for Real Madrid. He made three saves but conceded twice.

Federico Valverde- 8.5/10

The versatile Uruguayan deputized at right-back and performed admirably for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. He created three chances, tested the opposition keeper twice, made five recoveries, won seven duels, and registered two tackles in a performance that would've had it all if he managed a goal involvement.

Raul Acensio- 8/10

The Spanish defender continues to impress in the heart of the Los Blancos defense and looks to be one for the future. He won five of his seven duels and two tackles while completing 50 out of 53 passes.

Jacobo Ramon- 7/10

The young defender had a decent performance despite conceding the penalty that allowed Leganes to score a goal. He won 10 out of 16 duels in the game and made 10 clearances from 67 touches.

Ferland Mendy- 7.5/10

The French defender had a solid performance for the visitors. He won one tackle in the two duels he entered and made two recoveries in the match.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 8.5/10

The French midfielder had a solid game for Los Blancos against Leganes. He won the most duels in the game (11) and completed 97% of his 73 passes.

Luka Modric- 8.5/10

The Real Madrid legend had a fine game for the Spanish giants and opened the scoring in the match. He completed the most passes in the game (81) and created four chances in the game.

Brahim Diaz- 8.5/10

The Moroccan had a solid game for Real Madrid. He completed the most dribbles in the game (4), struck the woodwork once, and assisted Gonzalo Garcia for the winning goal.

Arda Guler- 7/10

Arda Guler had a fine performance and lit up the game with his delicate touches. He created two chances and completed 93% of his 41 passes in the game.

Rodrygo- 7.5/10

Rodrygo continues to show his worth with another fine performance for Los Blancos. He provided the assist for the opening goal and won three out of four duels before he was taken off at halftime.

Endrick- 7.5/10

The Brazilian had a fine game and scored the second goal of the match. He tested the opposition keeper three times before he was taken off for the match-winner Gonzalo Garcia.

Real Madrid substitutes

Vinicius Jr- 7/10

The Brazilian star came on at halftime and was a lively addition to the game by Carlo Ancelotti. He tested the opposition keeper three times and created two chances following his introduction.

Dani Ceballos - 6/10

Dani Ceballos came on for the last 14 minutes of the game and had a limited impact on the game. He completed 15 out of 16 passes and made three recoveries.

Francisco Garcia - NA

The defender came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game before Garcia settled the tie late in extra time.

Gonzalo Garcia- 7.5/10

The young midfielder came on late and won the game for Real Madrid with his late finish. He managed just four touches but was the hero for Los Blancos.

