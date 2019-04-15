×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leganes vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups - La Liga Predicted Lineups, Leganes vs Real Madrid Injury News, Suspension List and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
27   //    15 Apr 2019, 17:07 IST

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

Real Madrid will face 13th-placed Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes tonight as the visitors look to reduce the gap between themselves and city rivals Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos, who have a game in hand, are currently five points and a place adrift of second-placed Atletico.

9 points off the drop zone with 7 matches remaining, Leganes look all good to better their 17th-place finish last season and continue another season in La Liga. They are also unbeaten in the last three league matches with two victories and a draw.

Los Blancos are yet to reach top form under Zinedine Zidane, despite winning four of their last five matches under the Frenchman.

Team News

Leganes

Leganes have big problems in defence with Kenneth Omeruo and Ezequiel Munoz out with injuries.

Oscar Rodriguez is also unavailable for Leganes, with the attacking midfielder ineligible to be fielded against his parent club.

Forward Alexander Szymanowski will be another name that will be missing, while Youssef En-Nesyri might come off the bench after being deemed not fit to start the match. The return from suspension of Guido Carrilo will be a welcome boost to Mauricio Pellegrino.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: Kenneth Omeruo, Ezequiel Munoz, Alexander Szymanowski

Advertisement

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be without their captain Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid will be without their captain Sergio Ramos

The biggest news in the Real Madrid camp is the unavailability of their captain Sergio Ramos, with the central defender missing out due to an injury to his calf.

Thibaut Courtois will also be missing from the action as the Belgian yet to recover from a knock that has kept him out of the last three matches. 

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr will also be on the injury list, with the duo out with long term injuries. 

Suspensions: None

Injuries: Sergio Ramos, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Jr

Predicted Lineups

Leganes (3-5-2): Cuellar; Bustinza, Tarin, Siovas; Nyom, Eraso, Perez, Gumbau, Silva; Santos, Carillo

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Navas; Odriozola, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Isco; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Leganes Gareth Bale Sergio Ramos Mauricio Pellegrino Zinedine Zidane La Liga Teams
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Barcelona vs Leganes: Team News & Predicted XI | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Huesca Predicted Lineups - La Liga 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Real Madrid and Huesca injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Leganes: Messi's genius rescues Barcelona yet again
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Leganes: Match preview, prediction, and key players | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
India's Ishan Pandita joins La Liga II club Gimnastic de Tarragona from CD Leganes
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona won against Leganes
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-1 Leganes: Hits and Flops | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups - Predicted Lineups and more 
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19, Barcelona 3-1 Leganes: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us