Leganes vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

The action continues in round 24 of La Liga as Leganes play host to Alaves on Saturday. Eduardo Coudet’s men journey to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque unbeaten in their last six games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Leganes failed to stop the rot last Sunday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Valencia when the two sides squared off at the Mestalla Stadium.

Borja Jimenez’s side have now lost three straight matches, suffering league defeats against Rayo Vallecano and Valencia on either side of a 3-2 loss against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on February 5.

Leganes have picked up 23 points from their 23 La Liga games so far to sit 17th in the league table, level on points with Espanyol and Las Palmas, and one point above the relegation zone.

Like the home side, Alaves continue to struggle for results at the bottom end of the table as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Getafe at the Mendizorrotza Stadium last time out.

Coudet’s men have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming five draws since early November.

With 21 points from 23 matches, Alaves are currently bottom but one in the La Liga standings, six points above last-placed Real Valladolid and two points away from safety.

Leganes vs Alaves Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Leganes boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Alaves have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Alaves are on a six-game unbeaten streak against Jimenez’s men, claiming two wins and four draws since a 1-0 defeat in November 2018.

Leganes have lost all but one of their last six home games across all competitions, with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on January 18 being the exception.

Alaves have won just one of their last 10 away matches in the league, losing seven and claiming two draws since the start of September.

Leganes vs Alaves Prediction

Separated by just two points at the bottom end of the table, we expect Leganes and Alaves to go all out this weekend as they look to score a morale-boosting victory and begin their push from the danger zone.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Leganes 1-1 Alaves

Leganes vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last six encounters)

