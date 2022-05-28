Leganes vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Segunda Division campaign concludes this weekend and will see Leganes host Almeria at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Sunday.

Leganes have endured a disappointing campaign and are set to finish mid-table after making the playoffs last season. They picked up a clinical 3-0 win over Ponferradina last time out, with Borja Garces scoring a first-half brace before Naim Garcia completed the rout late in the game.

The home side sit mid-table in 12th place with 53 points from 41 games. They will now be looking to end the season with a win in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, Almeria have had a solid campaign and are looking to confirm their La Liga return this weekend. They surrendered top spot last weekend after playing out a disappointing 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Alcorcon and will now be looking to bounce back on Sunday.

Almeria sit second in the league table with 80 points from 41 games level on points with Eibar at the top. They only need a point on Sunday to confirm their automatic promotion.

Leganes vs Almeria Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Leganes and Almeria. The hosts have won five of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won just twice. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Almeria won 1-0.

Leganes Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Almeria Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Leganes vs Almeria Team News

Leganes

The hosts have a couple of absentees, including Allan Nyom, Yacine Qasmi and Seydouba Cisse, who have all been suspended. Meanwhile, Fede Vico and Recio are both out with injuries.

Asier Riesgo is a doubt for this one as he recovers from an injury he picked up last time out.

Injured: Fede Vico, Recio

Doubtful: Asier Riesgo

Suspended: Allan Nyom, Yacine Qasmi, Seydouba Cisse

Almeria

Ivan Martos and Juanjo remain the only injury concerns for manager Rubi ahead of their weekend game.

Injured: Ivan Martos, Juanjo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leganes vs Almeria Predicted XI

Leganes Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Daniel Jimenez; Kenneth Omeruo, Sergio Gonzalez, Bruno Gonzalez; Gaku Shibasaki; Naim Garcia, Javi Eraso, Juan Munoz, Unai Bustinza; Borja Garces, Robert Ibanez

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez; Sergio Akieme, Srdjan Babic, Rodrigo Ely, Alejandro Pozo; Arnau Puigmal, Cesar de la Hoz; Largie Ramazani, Lucas Robertone, Arvin Appiah; Umar Sadiq

Leganes vs Almeria Prediction

Leganes have had mixed results of late, picking up just two wins in their last seven games. They have lost two of their last three home games and could struggle here.

Almeria, on the other hand, are undefeated in their last eight games and have lost just one of their last 11. They have one of the best away records in the league this season and should win this one.

Prediction: Leganes 0-2 Almeria

