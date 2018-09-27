Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Leganes vs Barcelona: 5 Hits and Misses

Archith
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
548   //    27 Sep 2018, 09:49 IST

Leganes played host to the defending champions Barcelona and were surely written out going into this game. Mauricio Pellegrino's side had got just 1 point from their opening 5 fixtures and was starting the game from the last place of the table.

CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - La Liga
CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona, on the other hand, started the game at the top of the table, but hardly played like a team that won the league last season in dominant fashion. Some key personnel like Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba were rested, which influenced the result, as mistakes from the latter's replacement, Thomas Vermaelen, cost them dearly.

Leganes scored 2 goals in the span of a minute, with Nabil El Zhar and Oscar Rodriguez putting the hosts in the lead after a glorious strike from Coutinho in the first half.

Let's take a look at the hits and misses from this match:

Miss: Gerard Pique

CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Pique (Left) made a costly error which cost Barca their game.

Gerard Pique was the shining star for Barcelona in their match against Girona, as he made a goal-line clearance and also scored an important goal for the Blaugrana. But today, he was a shadow of his former self and his lapse of concentration for a short while cost Barcelona their 3 points.

He gave the ball away to the 20-year old Real Madrid loanee Oscar Rodriguez, who put the ball into the net with a good first-time shot. But mistakes like these to minnows put to worry how Barcelona will play against the big teams in the UEFA Champions League, who will be ruthless.

With Lenglet suspended and Vermaelen not dependable anymore, Umtiti is the only in-form center-back at Barcelona's disposal. Pique needs to put this game behind himself and come back stronger or else this season is going to be yet another disappointing campaign for the Catalans in the UCL.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Leganes Thomas Vermaelen Gerard Pique Football Top 5/Top 10
Archith
CONTRIBUTOR
Football and Cricket FC Barcelona Cricket Australia
