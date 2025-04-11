Leganes vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Leganes lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Leganes vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Blaugrana thrashed Borussia Dortmund by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Leganes, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Leganes vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Leganes and have won eight out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leganes' paltry two victories.

Leganes have lost seven of their nine matches against Barcelona in La Liga but did win their most recent such game against the Catalan giants by a 1-0 margin in December last year.

Barcelona have won three of their last four matches away from home against Leganes in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 5-1 margin in 2016.

Leganes won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin last year and could become only the fifth newly-promoted side in the history of the competition to complete a La Liga double against Barcelona.

Leganes vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an excellent squad at their disposal and are in stellar form at the moment. The Catalan giants were prolific against Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will look to make the most of their purple patch this weekend.

Leganes have struggled this season but are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Leganes 1-3 Barcelona

Leganes vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

