Leganes vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2022–23

Round four of the Segunda Division gets underway on Friday when Leganes and Eibar square off at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The hosts, who are one of just two sides yet to pick up any points this season, will be desperate to end their losing streak and get their campaign up and running.

Leganes were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to CD Lugo last Saturday.

They have now lost their opening three games of the new La Liga 2 campaign, scoring once and shipping four goals so far.

Leganes will head into the weekend seeking to avoid a fourth consecutive league defeat for the first time since September 2019, when they lost four straight matches in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Eibar returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off SD Ponferradina 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they kicked off their 2022-23 LaLiga2 campaign with a 2-1 win over Tenerife on August 13 before holding out for a 2-2 draw with Villarreal B three days later.

Eibar are unbeaten in their last nine outings across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Girona in the promotion playoffs back in June.

Leganes vs Eibar Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Eibar boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Leganes have picked up five wins in that time, while seven games have ended in draws.

Leganes Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Eibar Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Leganes vs Eibar Team News

Leganes

Barring any late fitness issues, the hosts head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Eibar

Eibar will be without Alvaro Vadillo, who is currently nursing a muscle injury.

Injured: Alvaro Vadillo

Suspended: None

Leganes vs Eibar Predicted XI

Leganes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Jiménez; Jorge Miramón, Jorge Sáenz, Kenneth Omeruo, Josema; Dani Raba, Rubén Pardo, Seydouba Cissé, Naim García; Yacine Qasmi, José Manuel Arnáiz

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodriguez; Roberto Correa, Juan Berrocal, Anaitz Arbilla, Jose Rios; Sergio Alvarez, Matheus Pereira; Jose Corpas, Ager Aketxe, Stoichkov; Gustavo Blanco

Leganes vs Eibar Prediction

While Leganes will be looking to get their campaign up and running, their next task pits them against an Eibar side who have flown out of the blocks this season. The visitors are unbeaten in nine straight games and we predict they will come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Leganes 1-2 Eibar

