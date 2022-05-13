Leganes vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Leganes host Eibar at the Estadio Butarque in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Leganes are currently 13th in the league, with nothing left to play for this season. Mehdi Nafti's side have been in poor form of late, having won only one of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Eibar on Saturday.

Eibar, on the other hand, are currently 2nd in the table, two points behind league-leaders Almeria. Gaizka Garitano's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having only won two of their last five games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Leganes on Saturday.

Eibar will know that a win could potentially take them to the top of the table, while Leganes will be looking to finish their season on a strong note.

Leganes vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Eibar have edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five games against Leganes, having won two of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Edu Exposito made sure the spoils were shared after an Ander Cantero own-goal opened the scoring on the night.

Leganes Form Guide: D-W-D-L-L

Eibar Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Leganes vs Eibar Team News

Venancio will be a huge miss forEibar

Leganes

Leganes have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Cartagena last time out. Fede Vico is out for the season.

Injured: Fede Vico

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar

Anaitz Arbilla is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Frederico Venancio is unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Frederico Venancio

Doubtful: Anaitz Arbilla

Suspended: None

Leganes vs Eibar Predicted XI

SD Eibar @SDEibar



"Denboraldi onari bukaera ona eman nahi diogu. Leganesen aurka irabaztera zelairatuko gara".



youtu.be/ds9xDU8nd6E



#LeganésEibar #BetiArmaginak Gaizka Garitanoren prentsaurrekoa."Denboraldi onari bukaera ona eman nahi diogu. Leganesen aurka irabaztera zelairatuko gara". Gaizka Garitanoren prentsaurrekoa. "Denboraldi onari bukaera ona eman nahi diogu. Leganesen aurka irabaztera zelairatuko gara".🎥 youtu.be/ds9xDU8nd6E#LeganésEibar #BetiArmaginak https://t.co/AdaH1wfIN5

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Jimenez; Javier Hernandez, Sergio Gonzalez, Allan Nyom, Sergi Palencia; Seydouba Cisse, Ruben Pardo; Jose Arnaiz, Borja Garces, Robert Ibanez; Yacine Qasmi

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero; Tono, Chema, Esteban Burgos, Alvaro Tejero; Javier Munoz, Sergio Alvarez; Stoichkov, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Fernando Llorente

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Leganes vs Eibar Predicted XI

It's hard to see Leganes coming away with anything from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. A win for Eibar would take them a step closer to promotion.

We predict Eibar will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Leganes 0-2 Eibar

Edited by Adit Jaganathan