Leganes vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2023-24

Leganes will welcome Elche to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in a must-win Segunda Division match. This is the final match of the league campaign and a loss will not only see the hosts lose out on the league title but they might also lose their direct promotion spot.

The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Racing Ferrol in their previous outing, conceding the equalizing goal in the third minute of stoppage time. Interestingly, they conceded both goals from the penalty spot.

The visitors have endured a five-game winless run, suffering three defeats. They suffered a 2-1 home loss to Eldense in their previous outing, with the consolation goal coming in the 88th minute from Álex Martínez's own goal. They are currently in ninth place in the league standings and a loss here might see them drop to the 11th place.

Leganes vs Elche Head-to-Head

They have met 15 times in all competitions since 1997. They have been evenly matched in these games, with three wins apiece and nine games ending in draws. Elche registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September and will look to secure the league double here.

Leganes form guide (Segunda Division): D-W-L-W-D

Elche form guide (Segunda Division): L-D-L-L-D

Leganes vs Elche Team News

Leganes

Julián Chicco is the only absentee for the hosts, who will serve a suspension in the final match of the season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Julián Chicco

Elche

The visitors have a lengthy absentee list as Sergio Bermejo, Carlos Clerc, Josan Ferrández, Manu Nieto, and Borja Garcés are sidelined with injuries while Tete Morente is a doubt.

Injured: Sergio Bermejo, Carlos Clerc, Josan Ferrández, Manu Nieto, Borja Garcés

Doubtful: Tete Morente

Suspended: None

Leganes vs Elche Predicted XI

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Conde; Jorge Miramon, Jorge Sáenz, Sergio González, Enric Franquesa; Yvan Neyou, Darko Brasanac; Francisco Portillo Soler, Seydouba Cissé, Diego Garcia, Miguel de la Fuente

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matías Dituro; Sergio Carreira, John Donald Chetauya, Pedro Bigas, José Salinas; Arnau Puigmal, Jhegson Méndez, Nicolas Castro, Óscar Plano; Nicolas Fernandez Mercau, Adam Boayar

Leganes vs Elche Prediction

Los Pepineros have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last 12 league games. They are unbeaten in their last five home games, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Los Franjiverdes have seen a drop in form with just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions, suffering six losses. They have endured a winless run in their last five away games, which is cause for concern.

The hosts have just one win in their last nine meetings against the visitors. Interestingly, just one of the 15 meetings between them has produced over 2.5 goals.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leganes 1-0 Elche