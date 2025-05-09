Leganes vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025 

Leganes and Espanyol will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday 35 clash on Sunday (May 11th). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Sevilla last weekend. They went ahead through Munir El Haddadi's seventh-minute strike but Kike Salas equalized in the 21st minute. Isaac Romero put the Andalusians ahead with 20 minutes to go but Javi Hernandez equalized just three minutes later.

Espanyol, meanwhile, faced another Andalusian side, falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to UEFA Conference League finalists Real Betis. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Roberto Fernandez's 28th-minute strike and they were seemingly on their way to victory until Giovani Lo Celso equalized with five minutes to go. Antony continued his fine start to life in Spain by scoring the match-winner in injury time to boost his side's hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Ad

Trending

The loss left the Catalans in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 34 games. Leganes are 19th with 31 points to their name.

Leganes vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have faced one another 16 times since 2016. Leganes have six wins to their name, Espanyol were victorious five times while two games were drawn.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in January 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced less than three goals, with seven games in this sequence seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Leganes are winless in their last eight league games (four draws).

Espanyol have dropped 16 points from winning positions in La Liga in 2025 - more than any other side in the league. Leganes are second with 13 points dropped.

Ad

Leganes vs Espanyol Prediction

Leganes are four points away from safety with four games to go and are likely to return to the Segunda Division after just one season back in the top flight. Los pepineros have drawn four of their last five league games and each of the last three on the bounce but have never drawn four successive top-flight games in their history.

Espanyol, for their part, have little left to play for this season as they hold a seven-point cushion over the bottom three. Manolo Gonzalez's side have lost their last two league games, which is as many as they did in the previous 14.

Ad

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Leganes 1-1 Espanyol

Leganes vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More