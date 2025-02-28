Leganes vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Leganes play Getafe at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Sunday in La Liga. The hosts are 16th in the standings with 24 points from 25 matches. They lost 3-0 to Real Sociedad in their last match, failing to create any noteworthy chances.

Ad

Getafe, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Real Betis in their last match, finding themselves two goals down in the second half before Borja Mayoral pulled one back in the final 10 minutes. Getafe are two places and six points above Leganes.

Leganes vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between the two teams. Leganes have won 15 of those games while Getafe have won 19.

There have been 14 draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Getafe have lost one of their last nine competitive games in the fixture.

Los Pepineros are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Geta have scored 21 goals in the top flight this season. Only last-placed Real Valladolid (16) have managed fewer.

All but one of Leganes' five league wins this season have come at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Ad

Trending

Leganes vs Getafe Prediction

Leganes have lost four of their last five matches after going undefeated in five. They have won one of their last seven home matches.

Meanwhile, Getafe's latest result ended a run of consecutive victories. They have won their last four away league games and should extend that streak.

Prediction: Leganes 0-1 Getafe

Leganes vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Getafe

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of their last six matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback