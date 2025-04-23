Leganes vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2025

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Leganes and Girona square off at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Thursday. Borja Jimenez’s men have failed to win their last six home games against Girona across all competitions and will be looking to end this poor 11-year run.

Leganes continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the La Liga table as they were held to a goalless draw by Mallorca last Saturday.

Jimenez’s side have gone six straight matches without a win, losing four and claiming two draws since March’s 1-0 victory over Getafe.

Leganes have picked up 29 points from their 32 La Liga games so far to sit 19th in the standings, three points behind 17th-placed Las Palmas in safety.

Like the home side, Girona failed to pull clear of the danger zone last time out as they suffered a 3-1 loss against Real Betis at the Estadi Montilivi.

Michel’s men have now lost four back-to-back La Liga games and have failed to win their last 10 league outings, losing seven and claiming three draws since February's 2-1 victory over Las Palmas.

Having stormed to an impressive third-placed finish last season, Girona find themselves at risk of relegation as they sit 16th in the table, three points above the dotted line.

Leganes vs Girona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Girona hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Leganes have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Girona have lost all but one of their last six La Liga away matches, with a 1-1 stalemate at Espanyol on March 10 being the exception.

Leganes have failed to win six of their last seven home games across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since late January.

Leganes vs Girona Prediction

Leganes and Girona find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table and we expect both sides to go all out on Thursday as they look to salvage their season.

While both sides are evenly matched on paper, we predict the visitors will come away with a narrow victory at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Prediction: Leganes 1-2 Girona

Leganes vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: First to score - Girona (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Leganes)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than 11 goals in nine of their last 10 meetings)

