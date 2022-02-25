Leganes vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Leganes and Girona will battle for three points in a Segunda Division matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The home side will go into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Amorebieta last weekend. Three different men got on the scoresheet to help Los Pepineros secure the win.

Girona fell to a 1-0 defeat to Eibar on home turf. Stoichkov's strike just before halftime helped the table-toppers leave Catalunya with all three points.

The defeat left Girona in sixth place, having garnered 42 points from 28 matches. Leganes are fairly comfortable in the 14th spot on 36 points.

Leganes vs Girona Head-to-Head

Girona have six wins from their last 11 matches against Leganes. The hosts were victorious on one occasion while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Christhian Stuani's brace helped Girona to a 3-0 victory on home turf.

Leganes are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, winning three. Girona have managed just one win from their last five league games.

Leganes form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Girona form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Leganes vs Girona Team News

Leganes

Fede Vico, Bruno Gonzalez and Luis Perea are unavailable due to injuries.

Sergi Palencia is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injuries: Fede Vico, Bruno Gonzalez, Luis Perea

Suspension: Sergi Palencia

Girona

Oscar Urena and Valery Fernandez are the only injury concerns for the visitors.

Injury: Oscar Urena, Valery Fernandez

Suspension: None

Leganes vs Girona Predicted XI

Leganes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asier Riesgo (GK); Xavier Quintilla, Sergio Poirrier, Allan Nyom, Sergio Gonzalez; Seydouba Cisse, Recio, Gaku Shibasaki; Ruben Pardo, Yacine Qasmi, Jose Manuel Arnaiz

Girona Predicted XI (5-3-2): Martin Juan Carlos (GK); Jairo Izuierdo, Juanpe, Bernardo, Santiago Sciutto, Arnau Martinez; Borja Garcia, Pol Lozano, Alex Baena; Samuel Saiz, Christhian Stuani

Leganes vs Girona Prediction

Leganes have hit top gear at the right time as they seek a late push for qualification. A win would take the hosts to within three points of sixth position, which is currently occupied by Girona.

In light of this, the visitors will do all they can to prevent this from happening but are unlikely to succeed. Girona's recent patchy form has seen them falter in their quest to hold on to the playoff spot and we are backing their poor run to continue with another narrow defeat.

Prediction: Leganes 1-0 Girona

Edited by Shardul Sant