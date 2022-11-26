Leganes vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27, 2022

Leganes and Granada will square off at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in round 17 of La Liga 2 on Sunday (November 27).

The hosts head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five league games and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Leganes failed to return to winning ways on Saturday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting Gijon.

Before that, they suffered a shock penalty shootout defeat to Gernika Club in the Copa del Rey on November 12, which snapped their four-game unbeaten run. Leganes now return to home, where they're unbeaten in four games since a 2-1 loss against Albacete Balompie on October 2.

Meanwhile, Granada picked up successive wins for the first time since August when they saw off Albacete Balompie 4-0 last time out. That followed a 3-2 win over Yeclano Deportivo in the Copa del Rey on November 13, which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 25 points from 16 games, Granada are sixth in the standings, four points and seven places above Leganes.

Leganes vs Granada Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leganes boast a slight upper hand in the fixture, claiming three wins from the last six meetings.

Granada have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared just once.

Leganes are unbeaten in their three home games against Granada, claiming two wins and a draw since December 2015.

Granada are winless in seven away games n the league, claiming two points from a possible 21, since August.

Leganes are on a run of three wins and one draw from their last four home games, scoring five goals and conceding twice.

Leganes vs Granada Prediction

Leganes will fancy their chances against a Granada side that have struggled for results away from home in the league. Leganes are unbeaten in their last four home games and should do just enough to leave with all three points.

Prediction: Leganes 2-1 Granada

Leganes vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leganes

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Granada’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in Leganes’ last five outings.)

