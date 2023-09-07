Leganes vs Huesca Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2023 

Leganes host Huesca at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Saturday (September 9) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts commenced their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Andorra before registering a hard-fought 1-0 win over Eibar. Summer arrival Julian Chicco scored the sole goal of the game in the first half to open his account.

They have won their next two games without conceding - including a 1-0 win at Eibar in their last outing - to move to third in the league table with nine points,

Huesca, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to their season, finding themselves three places above rock-bottom Oviedo. They drew 1-1 against Mirandes in their last outing. Javi Martinez bent home a second-half opener before captain Jorge Pulido was sent off, conceding a late penalty, as Huesca ended with 10 men.

The visitors are 19th in the standings with three points and are winless in four games this campaign.

Leganes vs Huesca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two sides. Leganes lead 5-4.

Huesca have won one of their last four games in the fixture.

Leganes are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Huesca have scored twice in the Segunda Division this season, the joint-fewest in the competition.

Leganes have conceded once in the league this season. Only leaders Real Zaragoza (0) have conceded fewer.

Leganes vs Huesca Prediction

Leganes are on a three-game winning streak and have now won five of their last six outings. They have lost just one of their last five competitive home games.

Huesca, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in six games. They have won just one away game all year and could see defeat.

Prediction: Leganes 2-0 Huesca

Leganes vs Huesca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leganes

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of Leganes' last 11 games.)