Leganes vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Spanish Segunda Division continues next week and will see Leganes host Huesca at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Monday.

Leganes are struggling for form at the moment. They played out a goalless draw against CD Lugo in their last game, struggling to impress offensively and having the heroics of goalkeeper Dani Jimenez to thank for the sole point.

The home side sit 15th in the league table, with 46 points from 37 games. They will be determined to return to winning ways this weekend in a bid to cement their Segunda Division status.

Huesca have hit a good patch of late and are now pushing for the playoffs. They played out a goalless draw against fourth-placed Tenerife in their last game, with neither side finding their creative spark.

Huesca have picked up 50 points from 37 games this season and sit 10th in the league standings. They will be looking to pick up maximum points next week to keep their promotion ambitions alive.

Leganes vs Huesca Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Leganes and Huesca. Both sides have won three games apiece and have drawn once.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November last year. Leganes won the game via second-half goals from Lazar Randelovic and Borja Garces.

Leganes Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Huesca Form Guide: D-D-W-D-W

Leganes vs Huesca Team News

Leganes

Robert Ibanez came off injured against CD Lugo last time out and is a doubt for this one. Fede Vico has been out of action since November last year and will remain out of the squad next week.

Injured: Fede Vico

Doubtful: Robert Ibanez

Suspended: None

Huesca

Lago Junior is injured at the moment and will not play on Monday while Enzo Lombardo is en route to full fitness and is a doubt for this one. Marc Mateu has been suspended from next week's game due to an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Lago Junior

Doubtful: Enzo Lombardo

Suspended: Marc Mateu

Leganes vs Huesca Predicted XI

Leganes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dani Jimenez; Sergi Palencia, Allan Nyom, Javier Hernandez, Xavier Quintilla; Seydouba Cisse, Gaku Shibasaki, Ruben Pardo; Lazar Randelovic, Jose Manuel Arnaiz, Yacine Qasmi

Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andres Fernandez; Florian Miguel, Pablo Insua, Ignasi Miquel, Andrei Ratiu; Pedro Mosquera, David Timor; Pablo Martinez, Jaime Seoane, Gerard Valentin; Daniel Escriche

Leganes vs Huesca Prediction

Leganes are winless and goalless in their last three games and have won just one of their last seven. However, they have lost just one home league game since last November and will be relishing their chances ahead of Monday's game.

Huesca are unbeaten in their last six games, three of which have come on the road. The visitors are chasing playoff football at the moment and should come out on top next week.

Prediction: Leganes 0-1 Huesca

