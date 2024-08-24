Leganes vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Action continues in round two of La Liga as Leganes and Las Palmas go head-to-head on Sunday (August 25). Luis Carrion’s men are winless in six visits to Leganes' Estadio Municipal de Butarque since May 2015.

The hosts were denied a dream start to their new La Liga campaign, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium last Saturday. That followed a solid run of results in pre-season, where Borja Jimenez’s side won two of five warm-up games, losing one.

Leganes are coming off a remarkable 2023-24 campaign, clinching the La Liga 2 title to secure promotion.

Meanwhile, Las Palmas turned in a resilient display in last week’s season opener, fighting back from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw with Sevilla at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

Trending

That followed an unconvincing run of results in pre-season, where Carrion’s men won two of their seven friendlies, losing twice. However, following the draw with Sevilla, Las Palmas men have gone 13 straight La Liga games without a win.

Leganes vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 16 meetings, Leganes lead Las Palmas 6-5.

Leganes are on a run of six back-to-back competitive home games without defeat, winning three since a 2-0 loss to Eibar on March 3.

Las Palmas are winless in 13 La Liga matches, losing six, since a 2-0 victory over Valencia on February 10.

Leganes vs Las Palmas Prediction

Both teams are looking for their first wins of the new campaign. While Leganes boast a dominant home record against Las Palmas, expect the two sides to cancel out each other out in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Leganes 1-1 Las Palmas

Leganes vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Leganes’ last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in their last seven meetings.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback