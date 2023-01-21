Leganes vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

Leganes will play host to Levante at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Segunda División action on Sunday.

Leganes vs Levante Preview

The two sides are getting on with their respective campaigns, full of ambition and energy. The hosts boast of nine wins out of 23 league contests, drawing six and losing eight times. Leganes occupy the eighth spot with 33 points – seven shy of Levante and 12 below the leaders Las Palmas. They could leap into the playoff zone if they win on Sunday.

Los Pepineros finished 12th out of 22 teams in the Segunda División last season and last played in La Liga in 2019-20. They are hoping to make it this time but need to produce more consistent performances. Leganes have been unconvincing on the road so far but have shown dominant qualities at home.

The visitors are title chasers. They were relegated from La Liga last term after finishing 19th out of 20 teams. Levante are impatient for a return to the top flight and want it via the automatic promotion spots – No.1 and No.2. They sit third with 40 points, three points below Eibar and five below table toppers Las Palmas.

Granotes have won 10 league games out of 23, drawing 10 and losing three. They boast of three wins in their last five meetings. Levante will enter the upcoming clash on the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey. However, Leganes may not appear formidable to the visitors - the winners of their last three encounters.

Leganes vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leganes have won once and lost four times in their last five clashes with Levante.

Leganes have won once and lost twice in their last three clashes against Levante at home.

Leganes have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Levante have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Leganes have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Levante have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Leganes vs Levante Prediction

With six goals, Juan Muñoz has been the leading attacking threat for the hosts. Dani Raba and José Manuel Arnáiz (four goals each) are also reliable performers.

The visitors have center-back Shkodran Mustafi and winger Roger Brugué sidelined with injuries while defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra is suspended.

Leganes are expected to prevail due to home advantage, which has been the hosts’ key weapon this season.

Prediction: Leganes 2-1 Levante

Leganes vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Leganes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Leganes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Levante to score - Yes

