Leganes vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Leganes welcome Mallorca to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in La Liga on Saturday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign on their return to the top flight, while Mallorca have endured a winless run.

Leganes registered a 2-1 home win over Las Palmas last week, thanks to second-half goals from Juan Cruz and Enric Franquesa, before drawing goalless at Real Valladolid earlier this week.

Mallorca, meanwhile, got their campaign underway with a 1-1 draw with reigning champions Real Madrid before suffering a 1-0 loss to Osasuna last week. Their poor form continued earlier this week with a goalless draw against Sevilla.

Leganes vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 16 times across competitions, with Mallorca leading 7-4.

They have met twice in La Liga, with both meetings coming in the 2019-20 season. Leganes won 1-0 at home and drew 1-1 away.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for Leganes and four for Mallorca.

Mallorca are unbeaten in three meetings against Leganes, recording consecutive 1-0 wins.

Leganes are unbeaten in their first three games of the season, extending their unbeaten streak in La Liga to eight games.

Mallorca have registered one win in their last 17 away games in La Liga, losing nine games and not scoring as many times.

Trending

Leganes vs Mallorca Prediction

Leganes are unbeaten in their first three games of the season, which is their best start to a La Liga campaign.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have also drawn two of their three league games this season but lost at Osasuna last week. They have failed to score in their last two games, though.

Both teams are playing for the third time in a week, so fatigue could be a factor. Considering that and their recent history, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Leganes 1-1 Mallorca

Leganes vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Juan Cruz to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback