Leganes vs Mirandes Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6, 2022 

Leganes will host Mirandes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Tuesday (December 6) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their season but have found good form recently and pushing for the playoff spots. Leganes were held to a goalless draw by Villarreal B in their last game. They will be gutted to have come away with just a point after being the more dominant side in attack. Leganes are ninth with 25 points.

Mirandes, meanwhile, are also playing well after an abysmal start to their campaign which saw them rock-bottom in the league at the end of October. They picked up a 4-2 comeback win over Albacete Balompie last time out. Three players got on the scoresheet, including Las Palmas loanee Oscar Pinchi, who bagged a brace.

The visitors are 17th in the standings with 19 points from 18 games.

Leganes vs Mirandes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Leganes and Mirandes. The hosts have won five times, while the visitors have won once. There have been two draws between the,

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in the fixture since 2015.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions.

Only two of Leganes' seven league defeats this season have come at home.

Mirandes have picked up just three points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the Segunda Division.

Los Rojillos have scored just three away league goals this season. Only Granada (2) have scored fewer in the Spanish second tier.

Leganes vs Mirandes Prediction

Leganes are unbeaten in their last three games and last seven in the league. They have picked up four wins and a draw in their last five home games and will fancy their chances here.

Mirandes, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games across competitions. They are, however, winless on the road in the league this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Leganes 1-0 Mirandes

Leganes vs Mirandes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leganes

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five games between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last eight matchups.)

