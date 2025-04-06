Leganes vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Leganes lock horns with Osasuna in an important encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Monday. Both teams have flattered to deceive so far this season and will want to win this game.

Leganes vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Athletic Bilbao and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Leganes, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in the top flight this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Leganes vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Leganes and have won five of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leganes' two victories.

Leganes have won only one of their last five matches against Osasuna in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in the first top-flight meeting between the two teams in 2016.

Osasuna have won only two of their last 10 matches away from home against Leganes in all competitions, with both their victories coming by 1-0 scorelines.

Leganes played out a 1-1 draw away from home in the reverse fixture last year and could avoid defeats in both their games against Osasuna in a single La Liga season for the first time in the history of the competition.

Leganes vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have shown glimpses of their ability so far this season but have been largely inconsistent in recent weeks. Ante Budimir has been prolific for his side so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Leganes have been in poor form this season and are three points away from safety in La Liga. Osasuna are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leganes 1-3 Osasuna

Leganes vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leganes to score first - Yes

