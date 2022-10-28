Leganes vs Racing Santander Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

Leganes will play host to Racing Santander at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Segunda División action on Saturday.

Leganes vs Racing Santander Preview

The two teams are tied at 13 points alongside three other teams after 12 rounds of games. Leganes sit in the 14th spot while Racing Santander follow two places behind. The hosts are one of the only three sides with the highest number of defeats so far – seven. They have won four times, three of which have come in their last five matches.

Their paths have crossed only a few times, with Leganes holding a slightly superior record. Los Pepineros’ objective for the season is a top-six finish, which at least guarantees qualification for the promotion playoffs. They last played in the top flight two seasons ago and are itching for a return.

Racing boast 44 seasons in La Liga as opposed to four for Leganes. However, the Santander-based outfit last tasted the top division 10 years ago. They won the Primera Federación – Group 1 (third tier) last season to earn promotion to La Liga 2. They are also eying a decent finish, but the road has been rough and rocky.

Los Racinguistas have won only three matches, losing five times and managing four draws – largely due to their paltry success in front of goal. Like Real Oviedo, Racing have netted six times, the fewest goals so far amongst the 22 participants. However, their campaign is not in disarray and they will likely maintain their pace.

Leganes vs Racing Santander Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met three times, with Leganes winning once while the other two games ended in draws.

Leganes have lost once in their last five home matches, winning three times and drawing once.

Their clashes have generated four red cards – one issued to Leganes and two to Racing.

In their last five away matches, Racing have won and lost twice while one game ended in a draw.

Leganes have won three of their last five matches, losing twice while Racing have won twice, drawing three games.

Leganes vs Racing Santander Prediction

The hosts' manager Imanol Idiákez is expecting more goals from winger José Manuel Arnáiz and centre-forward Juan Muñoz, who have scored two each so far.

Nigerian striker Cedric Omoigui has been sidelined with injury, but two-goal-man Sekou Gassama from Senegal could step into his shoes.

Leganes are in better shape to make a difference in the clash, and we expect them to secure a home win.

Prediction: Leganes 3-1 Racing Santander

Leganes vs Racing Santander Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Leganes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Leganes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Racing Santander to score - Yes

