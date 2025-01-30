Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Leganes take on an impressive Rayo Vallecano side in an important encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Leganes are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side defeated Girona by a narrow 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leganes have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won six out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's four victories.

Leganes are unbeaten in their last three matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - one of only three opponents against whom they have managed such a feat in the competition.

Leganes won their only match at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga in 2023 and have won their first two home games against a single opponent in the competition only against Real Betis.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their three matches in Leganes so far in La Liga - they have a longer such record in the competition only against Girona, Recreativo, and Compostela.

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have a surprisingly poor record in this fixture and cannot afford another debacle this week. The visitors have a point to prove on Friday and will look to extend their impressive run in the competition.

Leganes can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled Rayo Vallecano in the past. Rayo Vallecano are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leganes 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

