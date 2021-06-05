Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division playoffs 2020-21

Leganes host Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Municipal Butarque in the second leg tie of the Segunda Division playoffs semi-finals on Sunday. Rayo Vallecano recorded a 3-0 win in their home game on Thursday and face an easy task when they travel to central Spain for the second leg.

Before their 3-0 defeat on Thursday, Leganes had kept a clean sheet in five of their last six league games. It was also the first time they had conceded three goals in 2021 and will be hoping for a better scoreline in this home game.

The other semi-final in the playoffs also ended in a 3-0 win for Girona, who travel to Almeria on Saturday.

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 23 times across all competitions. The visitors have a better record in the fixture and have recorded 11 wins against the home side.

Leganes have six wins to their name and six games have ended in a draw. The two sides have met just twice in La Liga in the 2018-19 campaign. Los Pepineros picked up a win in both fixtures.

Los Franjirrojos' 3-0 win in the first leg was their first win over the Madrid-based outfit since 2008.

Leganes form guide in Segunda Division: L-W-W-D-W

Rayo Vallecano form guide in Segunda Division: W-L-W-W-W

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Leganes

José Arnáiz and Unai Bustinza are the only two injury concerns for the home side at the moment. Roberto Rosales is on international duty with Venezuela, hence won't play a part in the second-leg tie. Kenneth Omeruo is doubtful since he didn't feature in the first leg.

☀️ Buenos días, pepineros. Sabemos que hoy no es un día fácil para ninguno de los que sentimos el Leganés de corazón, pero nos vamos a levantar como siempre lo hemos hecho en esta ciudad. Cuanto más grande es el desafío, mayor es la oportunidad. #LeganésRayo #VolvamosASoñar pic.twitter.com/zvULQtNU5L — C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) June 4, 2021

Injury: Unai Bustinza, José Arnáiz

Suspension: None

Unavailable: (National selection): Roberto Rosales

Doubtful: Kenneth Omeruo

Rayo Vallecano

Alberto Garcia has not featured for them this season and is expected to be on the sidelines for this game too. Joni Montiel is a long-term absentee on account of a knee injury.

The visiting side also have two players representing their national sides currently who remain unavailable for the game. Luis Advíncula and Stole Dimitrievski are on international duties with Peru and Macedonia respectively.

📝📷⚡️ Vuelta al trabajo del primer equipo en la Ciudad Deportiva tras el partido ante el @CDLeganes.

Mañana sesión vespertina en la previa del encuentro de vuelta.#RayoDePlayoff #VamosRayo https://t.co/3R3pe4T5Q0 pic.twitter.com/4w7GBSf7sT — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) June 4, 2021

Injury: Alberto Garcia, Joni Montiel

Suspension: None

Unavailable: (National selection): Luis Advíncula, Stole Dimitrievski

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asier Riesgo; Jonathan Silva, Javi Hernández, Sergio Gonzalez, Sergi Palencia; Rubén Pérez, Rubén Pardo; Javier Avilés, Javier Eraso, Sabin Merino; Miguel de la Fuente

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luca Zidane; Mario Hernández, Emiliano Velázquez, Alejandro Catena Marugán, Fran García; Santi Comesaña, Oscar Valentín Martín Luengo, Isi Palazón, Álvaro García; Oscar Trejo, Bebe

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Leganes fell apart in the second half and conceded two goals in three minutes and Vallecano were also able to find the back of the net in injury time.

They have lost just once at home in 2021 and should be able to give a better performance here.

We predict the game to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Leganes 2-2 Rayo Vallecano.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Shardul Sant