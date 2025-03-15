Leganes vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Leganes will entertain Real Betis at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in La Liga on Sunday. The hosts have won six of their 27 league games and are in 18th place with 27 points, just one fewer than 15th-placed Espanyol. Betis have fared much better and are in sixth place in the table with 41 points.

Los Pepineros have been in poor touch recently, winning just one of their last eight games in all competitions. After a 1-0 home win over Getafe earlier this month, they lost 2-1 away to Celta Vigo last week. Valentin Rosier broke the deadlock in the 19th minute but Óscar Mingueza and Alfonso González scored later in the first half to help Celta register a comeback win.

Los Verdiblancos are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, recording four wins. Diego Llorente's second-half goal helped them register a 1-0 home win over Las Palmas in La Liga last week and they overcame Vitoria Guimaraes 4-0 in the UEFA Conference League round of 16 second leg on Thursday.

Cédric Bakambu bagged a first-half brace while Antony and Isco scored in the second half.

Leganes vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 15 times across all competitions. Betis have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins. The hosts are not far behind with five wins and just two games have ended in draws.

They met after four years in the reverse fixture in September and Betis registered a 2-0 home win.

Leganes have won two of their four La Liga home games in 2025.

Real Betis have won four of their last five away games across all competitions, while keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors are on a four-game winning streak in La Liga for the first time since 2021.

Leganes vs Real Betis Prediction

Los Pepineros have failed to score in four of their last seven league games while recording just one win. Their two league wins in 2025 have both been registered at home. They are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against Betis, recording four wins while keeping as many clean sheets.

Borna Barisic and Enric Franquesa are the two confirmed absentees for manager Borja Jiménez due to injuries.

Los Verdiblancos head into the match in good form, winning four of their last five games, while scoring 10 goals. They are on a four-game winning streak in La Liga while keeping two clean sheets.

Johnny Cardoso picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last week and will serve a suspension here. He was already sidelined with a muscle injury. William Carvalho and Giovani Lo Celso remain injured but Chimy Ávila is at Manuel Pellegrini's disposal after serving a suspension last week.

While Leganes have an impressive home record in this fixture, considering Betis' current form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leganes 1-2 Real Betis

Leganes vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

