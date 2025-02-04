Leganes vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2025

The Copa del Rey features a round of knockout matches this week as Leganes lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial quarterfinal clash at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Leganes vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Espanyol in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Leganes, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Leganes vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Leganes and have won 11 out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leganes' two victories.

Real Madrid were on a winning streak of five matches on the trot in all competitions before they suffered a defeat against Espanyol in their previous La Liga encounter last week.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last four matches against Leganes in all competitions but have played out draws in two of these games.

Leganes have not won a match against Real Madrid in over six years, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in a La Liga match in January 2019.

Leganes are winless in their last two games in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Atletico Madrid last month.

Leganes vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an exceptional squad at their disposal but were surprisingly ineffective against Espanyol in their previous game. Los Blancos can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

Leganes have struggled this season but have managed to hold their own against Real Madrid on a few occasions in the past. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leganes 1-4 Real Madrid

Leganes vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

