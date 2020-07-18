Leganes vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

It's a game of contrasting levels of interest to the teams involved as the La Liga 2019-20 season's already crowned champions Real Madrid are hosted by Leganes, who can't afford to slip up if they're to stay in the top-flight beyond this season.

Real Madrid marked their 10th consecutive victory post the restart by beating Villarreal 2-1 in the mid-week fixture and copped their 34th La Liga title.

Meanwhile, Leganes, who beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Friday are a point behind Celta Vigo, who are at 17th on the La Liga table.

Leganes' campaign looked all but done at the end of June. However, a resurgent spell in July saw them gain 10 points from an available 12 and it has afforded them a ray of hope, a thin one albeit.

Leganes vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Leganes have gone up against Los Blancos 11 times. Real Madrid have emerged victorious 8 times while Leganes have won twice against them. Both teams have shared the spoils once.

The last time Leganes and Real Madrid went head to head, it was at the Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid registered a resounding 5-0 victory. In fact, Leganes have not been able to defeat Real Madrid even once over the last 7 meetings between the clubs and they, for sure, would be hoping that trend will be upset this time around.

Having won 3 of their last 4 matches, Leganes will be hopeful of converting that form into a win that could yet salvage their season should a bit of misfortune impede Celta Vigo when they go up against Espanyol on Sunday.

Leganes current form: LWDWW

Real Madrid current form: WWWWW

Leganes vs Real Madrid Team News

Leganes

Leganes' Ruben Perez will be unavailable for selection after picking up a yellow card in their 2-0 win over Athletic. Additionally, Alexander Szymanowski who is recovering from a muscular problem will also not make the squad.

The availability of Kenneth Omeruo, Kevin Rodrigues, Oscar Rodrigues and Guido Carillo will be subject to late fitness tests.

Miguel Guerrero, who was one of Leganes' scorers against Athletic, could take Manu's place in the starting XI whereas the spot vacated by the suspended Ruben Perez is expected to be filled by Roque Mesa.

Injuries: Alexander Szymanowski

Doubtful: Kenneth Omeruo, Kevin Rodrigues, Oscar Rodrigues and Guido Carillo

Suspensions: Ruben Perez

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane might shuffle his pack in the last game of the season. However, Zizou would like to take some momentum into the Champions League and this could mean that the oddball Gareth Bale will remain in the doghouse at the Santiago Bernabeu while Vinicius, Asensio and Valverde might feature.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Leganes vs Real Madrid Predicted XIs

Leganes (5-4-1): Ivan Cuellar; Aitor Ruibal, Bustinza, Rodrigo Tarin, Siovas, Rosales; Eraso, Amadou, Roque Mesa, Gil; Guerrero

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Vinicius, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Leganes vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid absolutely steamrollered Leganes the last time the two teams met in La Liga. However, it is a must-win game for Leganes and they will throw everything they got at Real Madrid to have a chance of staying in the top-flight beyond this season.

That being said, Zinedine Zidane and company will want to sign off on a victorious campaign with a win and seeing as how they have been nearly unstoppable following the restart, Real Madrid are perhaps the last team that Leganes would have wanted to face under the current circumstances.

Final prediction: Leganes 1-3 Real Madrid