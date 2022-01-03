Leganes vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Leganes and Real Sociedad square off at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque for a place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat against Real Valladolid, while the visitors played out a 1-1 draw with Alaves on Sunday.

Leganes were denied a third win on the bounce last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Real Valladolid in La Liga 2.

Prior to that, Mehdi Nafti’s men claimed a 3-2 win over Cultural Leonesa in round 2 of the Copa del Rey on December 15 before seeing off Malaga 2-0 three days later.

However, Leganes have struggled for form in the second tier as they find themselves in 17th place after claiming 25 points from 22 games.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad failed to return to winning ways last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Alaves.

Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea’s side are now winless in each of their last six La Liga games, picking up two points from the last 18 available.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they have won their opening two games, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

Leganes vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head

Real Sociedad boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from their last eight encounters. Leganes have won two games, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.

Leganes Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Real Sociedad Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Leganes vs Real Sociedad Team News

Leganes

The hosts remain without Fede Vico, who sustained a cruciate ligament rupture back in November. Kenneth Omeruo has joined up with the Nigerian national team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Fede Vico

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kenneth Omeruo

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad will take to the pitch without Ander Barrenetxea, Carlos Fernandez and Nacho Monreal, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ander Barrenetxea, Carlos Fernandez and Nacho Monreal

Suspended: None

Leganes vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Leganes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Villar; Xavier Quiintilla, Rodri Tarin, Javi Hernandez, Javier Rubio; Seydouba Cisse, Eraso; Lazar Randelovic, Ruben Pardo, Edgar Barcenas; Diego

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mat Ryan; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Portu, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

Leganes vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have struggled for form in La Liga, losing four and picking up two draws in their last six games. We predict that they will bring this dry spell to an end in the Copa del Rey as they face an inferior Leganes side who are currently 17th in the second division.

Prediction: Leganes 1-3 Real Sociedad

Edited by Peter P